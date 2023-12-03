How much did Ranbir charge for Animal?

Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been doing terrific business despite of the mixed word of mouth. The film is expected to have an exceptional weekend all over. T Series and Bhadrakali Pictures jointly produced Animal and the film was made on a budget of Rs 200 crores. Ranbir Kapoor who usually charges Rs 70 crores per film has taken half of the remuneration for the film. As the production costs are high, he wanted to share the profits from Animal for slashing down his fee.

He will be taking some handsome profits as the makers would make good profits. Close to 70 percent of the investment was recovered through the non-theatrical rights. T Series released the film on their own all over. Bobby Deol is the lea antagonist and he took Rs 4 crores as pay. Rashmika Mandanna too has charged Rs 4 crores as remuneration for Animal and Anil Kapoor was paid Rs 2 crores for his work.