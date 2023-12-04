Exclusive: Nagarjuna’s Love Action Romance

King Nagarjuna is completely focused on Naa Saami Ranga and the film is gearing up for Sankranthi 2024 release. The film is a hilarious entertainer and it also features Allari Naresh and Raj Tarun in other prominent roles. Nag is holding talks with several directors and he is playing a crucial role in Sekhar Kammula’s next film that will have Dhanush in the lead role. He will join the sets of the film soon. Nagarjuna recently gave his nod for a Tamil director named Anil and the project rolls soon.

We have some exclusive news that the film is titled Love Action Romance (LAR). As the title says, the film is a blend of Love, romance and some high voltage action. The film will be a pan-Indian attempt and the action epsiodes are the major highlights of Love Action Romance. KE Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green will produce this pan-Indian project and an official announcement will be made very soon.