Trisha replaces Anushka

Talented beauty Anushka made her comeback with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty recently. There are strong rumors that Anushka has been in talks for the role of the leading lady in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie directed by Vassishta. The shoot commenced recently and Megastar will join the sets of the film soon. As per the update, the makers of the film replaced Anushka with Trisha. Trisha will be seen in the role of Janani and Anushka was considered for the role earlier. This is the second collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Trisha after Stalin.

The film will have five heroines and Mrunal Thakur is finalized for one more role. The other three actresses are yet to be finalized and they will be announced officially soon. Vishwambara is the title considered for this fantasy film and a major portion of the film’s budget is allocated for the VFX work. Rana Daggubati is roped in for the role of the lead antagonist in Vishwambara. UV Creations are the producers and MM Keeravani will score the music and background score. The film releases in 2025.