Lokesh breaks his Yuva Galam yatra till Dec 6

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday announced a break for his Yuva Galam padayatra till December 7. He said he would resume the yatra from Seelamvaripakala village of Kakinada district, where he stopped it today.

He took the break following unfavourable weather due to the cyclone. He wanted the district administration to carry on the preparatory and other relief works for the cyclone. He wanted the police and other rescue teams to fully engage in the cyclone works in the district.

This was his second break to the Yuva Galam padayatra ever since he launched it. He gave a break to the yatra on September 9 when his father and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested at Nandyal in the skill development case.

After spending a couple of days in Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram where his father was jailed, Lokesh went to Delhi to hold consultations with the senior advocates of the Supreme Court. He stayed there for several weeks and was in constant touch with the advocates on his father’s case.

Meanwhile, sources say that Lokesh is planning to end his Yuva Galam padayatra in Visakhapatnam. He had initially planned to close the yatra in Itchapuram of Srikakulam district. However, in the changed situation and with a break in the yatra, he wants to close it in Visakhapatnam.

Elections are fast approaching and there is just three months left for the state to go for the polls. Lokesh wants to stay in the party office and be part of the exercise in the selection of candidates for the 2024 general election. He also wants to be part of the electoral tie-up with the Jana Sena.

He was there in the coordination meetings with the Jana Sena for two times and is firm on attending the remaining meetings.