Farming community in the State is suffering heavily due to the irresponsibility and inefficiency of the State Government and Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, appears to be more worried about the political developments in the neighbouring State of Telangana than the effect of the Mig Jam cyclone on the farmers in the State, observed TDP politburo member and MLA, Gornatla Butchaiah Chowdary, on Monday.

The ruling party has no minimum responsibility to come to the rescue of the farmers when floods and cyclones are causing damage to the State and even when the State is reeling under severe drought conditions, Butchaiah Chowadary told media persons at the party headquarters here. The spineless Chief Minister started feeling shaky after the latest political developments in the neighbouring State of Telangana, he added.

Making it clear that the Chief Minister is responsible for the damage to be caused for the lives and property by the Mig Jam cyclone, the TDP MLA asked as to why the State Government has not initiated any preventive measures to check the damage to the crop despite knowing pretty well that severe cyclonic storm is going to hit the State. Even tarpaulins have not been supplied to the farmers to prevent their grain from getting it moisturised.

Regretting that tractors and other necessary infrastructure is not available to procure grain, Butchaiah Chowdary asked whether the Government feels that its responsibility is over after releasing funds for the cyclone-hit areas. During the TDP regime when the cyclones and other disasters hit the State, the then chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, personally visited the area and conducted periodical review meetings with the local officials, he stated.

If the Chief Minister is inefficient, the officials need not lose their efficiency and they can always take necessary measures to overcome the situation, Butchaiah Chowdary felt. Without taking any measures to save the farmers from the drought conditions, the Chief Minister has played a big drama in the name of Nagarjuna Sagar dam, the TDP politburo member remarked.

Butchaiah Chowdary felt that the people in the State are suffering a lot due to the failure of the law-and-order situation and said that the officials, particularly in the police wing, should mend their ways at least now.