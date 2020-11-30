Mahesh Babu and Sukumar film on Cards

Superstar Mahesh Babu and top director Sukumar worked together for 1-Nenokkadine. The film received critical acclaim but was a box-office failure. The duo was in talks for one more project but it did not materialize due to creative differences. Going with the latest update, the talks between Mahesh Babu and Sukumar are initiated recently. During the coronavirus break, Sukumar penned a script for Mahesh and met him. But the project may not happen anytime soon.

Mahesh Babu is busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and SS Rajamouli’s film. Sukumar is shooting for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and locked Vijay Devarakonda for his next. Sukumar and Mahesh Babu film will materialize once the duo completes their current commitments. There are talks that the film will start in 2024. More details awaited.