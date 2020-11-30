Speculation: Pawan Kalyan in talks for one more project?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has been balancing films and politics. His comeback film Vakeel Saab is in its last leg of shoot and will release early next year. He will commence the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum next year and will complete the projects with Krish and Harish Shankar. Pawan Kalyan also gave his formal nod for Surendar Reddy and the project may start in 2022. The latest update coming says that Pawan Kalyan gave his nod for choreographer Jani master.

Jani master is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan and he met his favorite actor recently and narrated a script. Pawan Kalyan responded on a positive note and Jani master is now busy penning the script of the film. More details about the project are expected soon. Jani master is quite busy as a choreographer and has several projects lined up.