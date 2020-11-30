Post Coronavirus: No big changes in Tollywood

There were predictions that the remunerations of star actors and directors would be slashed post coronavirus pandemic. But no such changes took place. All the top actors and directors continued to sign new projects and they continued to quote and charge high paycheques. The filmmakers lost interests for their completed projects but there was a remarkable rise in the non-theatrical deals of films that featured stars. There is a dent for the theatrical market but it will sure return back once things are normal.

The digital and the satellite deals of all the upcoming projects of Telugu are closed for staggering prices. This clearly indicates that the producers would continue to make profits if they own the dates of stars. The risk lies with the theatrical deals as they would lose money if the film fails to end up as a hit. Frankly speaking, no producer dared to ask the star actors and directors to cut down their fees for their upcoming or ongoing projects. Instead, several filmmakers paid huge advances for the stars to lock them for their upcoming movies when there is a huge financial crunch in the market.

The exhibitors across the Telugu states suffered massive losses because of the shutdown of the theatres for the past seven months. The theatres are expected to reopen and screen films from December 11th. There is no clarity about the Sankranthi releases as of now as the final call would be taken as per the December occupancy in theatres.