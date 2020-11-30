Prabhas and Prashanth Neel announcement coming?

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that KGF sensation Prashanth Neel is holding talks with Prabhas for a film. The big announcement will be out on December 2nd and Hombale Films, the producers of KGF posted the news though nothing has been revealed as of now. The film is said to be an action thriller and will be shot at a jet speed. There are talks that the film will roll next year and Prabhas is keen to complete the shoot by the end of 2021. Prashanth Neel is currently directing KGF: Chapter 2 which will release next year. Prabhas will complete the shoot of Radhe Shyam and will start the shoot of Adipurush soon.

