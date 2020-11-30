Jagan a ‘betrayer of farmers’, Naidu a ‘runaway Zoom Babu’

Sparks flew as the ruling YCP and the TDP leaders had heated exchanges on the first day of the AP Assembly session. The YCP leaders once again launched scathing attacks on former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Instead of playing the role of a constructive opposition, Mr. Naidu has spent time all these days in another State.

Minister Kodali Nani advised Mr. Naidu to conduct online meetings as a ‘Zoom Babu’ if five days of Assembly session are not enough for him. Without addressing public issues, the TDP leaders were making needless comments on the murder attempt on Minister Perni Nani.

The YCP said that it was Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders who told lies to the world about the Alipiri attack in which the former survived an attempt on his life. Kodali Nani asserted that their party had no need to tell lies on Kodi Kathi attack against Jagan Reddy or Tapi attack on Minister Perni Nani.

On their part, the TDP leaders called the Chief Minister a ‘betrayer of farmers’ and the only CM who had committed breach of trust on promises like Rythu Bharosa, old age pensions, Capital, etc.