AP House passes Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill amid protests from the opposition TDP members.

The TDP members demanded that the bill be reconsidered while Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy contended that the bill had already been comprehensively debated in the Assembly and sent to the Legislative Council.

The TDP members urged Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to allow discussion on the Bill. The Speaker that the Legislative Council had sent the Bill to the Assembly seeking amendments. But, the TDP members have demanded the Speaker to take up discussion.

Later, the TDP members walked out from the legislative assembly in protest against the passage of the Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill without discussion. Minister Kanna Babu remarked that the TDP does not see any other farmers except the Amaravati farmers. He said that CM Jagan would fulfill every promise given to the farmers.