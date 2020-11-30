A major action sequence of RRR wrapped up

RRR happens to be the most awaited Indian film. Two Tollywood superstars NTR and Ram Charan are coming together for the project directed by SS Rajamouli. After a long coronavirus break, SS Rajamouli is completely focused and is working without any breaks. A massive action sequence from the movie is completed and the schedule lasted for 50 days. The entire sequence was canned in the night mode. The next schedule of RRR will commence next month after a small break.

NTR and Ram Charan are already out of the city after completing their portions for the completed schedule. Ajay Devgn is in Hyderabad for the shoot of RRR. Alia Bhatt joins RRR from December and Shriya Saran completed her part. The updated release date of RRR will be announced once the shoot of the film concludes.

Goodbye winter nights!!!🥶

Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot…🔥🌊 Andddd nowww… Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations 🙂 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/MZnoQ0PcgN — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 30, 2020