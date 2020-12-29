Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally project in 2021?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally are well bonded during the shoot of Maharshi. The duo has been spotted together on several occasions in the recent years. Mahesh Babu shocked Vamshi after he rejected a script right away. Making all the recent speculations false, Vamshi has been spotted in Mahesh’s residence during the recent parties. Telugu360 has learned that Vamshi’s film with Ram Charan is not happening and Vamshi shifted his focus back on Mahesh Babu’s project.

Mahesh Babu signed Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the shoot commences in January. He is in talks with various directors for his next but nothing has been finalized as of now. Vamshi is penning an interesting script considering Mahesh and he will narrate it soon. Mahesh Babu will finalize things only after listening to the final draft. If things go as per the plan, the project rolls during the second half of 2021. Dil Raju and PVP will jointly produce this project.