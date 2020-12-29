Exclusive: Ram Charan okays young director’s next

Ram Charan is all focused on two prestigious projects of Telugu cinema: RRR and Acharya. He is one of the lead actors in RRR directed by SS Rajamouli and he would share the screen with NTR. The film is carrying terrific buzz and Charan would complete the shoot of the film by April. Taking a short break from RRR, Charan will join the sets of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. He has a powerful role to be played and he will complete the portions of his shoot by February.

Charan is extra cautious and is not in a hurry about his next. He rejected a bunch of scripts and several young directors are in talks with Charan. Telugu360 learned that Ram Charan gave his nod for young and talented director Gautam Tinnanuri who directed Jersey in the past. Charan was impressed with the script and signed the project. NV Prasad will produce the film on his production house NVR Cinema. Gautam is busy with the Jersey remake in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor. Going with the update, Ram Charan – Gautam’s film will roll post-summer next year.