Breaking: Ram Charan tested positive for Coronavirus

Tollywood’s top actor Ram Charan who is quite busy with the shoot of RRR is tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took his social media handle to inform the news. Ram Charan revealed that he had no symptoms for coronavirus and he is currently in home quarantine. Ram Charan requested everyone who is in touch with him for the past couple of days to get tested.

Charan is expected to join the sets of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya from January 11th. The planned schedules of RRR and Acharya will be delayed. Wishing Ram Charan a speedy recovery.