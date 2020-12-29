Warning bells ring for CM Jagan amid rising criticism

AP people’s expectations are rising but the delivery of services is falling short. Amid this, warning bells started ringing already for the ruling YCP leaders. No Opposition leader has addressed a roadside public meeting in recent times in Andhra Pradesh. But, as part of his road show, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan addressed a public meeting in the heart of Gudivada town. Without any great mobilizat on the part of the Jana Sena, a large number of people attend the meeting. Pawan’s show turned out to be a huge success going by how the crowd kept giving a cheering, good response to his aggressive speech.

Also, Nara Lokesh took out a low profile ‘Rythu Kosam’ tour which also got a good response. The success of meetings of Opposition leaders has come as a rude shock to the ruling YCP leaders and cadres.

That too, Pawan’s meet took place in an assembly segment which is represented by Minister Kodali Nani, who has emerged the strongest YCP leader in Coastal Andhra. Pawan had made lots of sarcastic remarks against Kodali that were well received by the crowd. Senani has gone to the extent of mockingly saying that Kodali Nani should stop playing second fiddle to CM Jagan Reddy regardless of his Government’s misdeeds.

Analysts say that the rival leaders’ shows had certainly set the warning bells ringing for the YCP. In just 19 months of its rule, the ruling YCP was facing public heartburn in different aspects. From the farmers’ problems to ration cards to students’ issues, the Government is under huge stress to satisfy all these sections. Clearly, YSR Jagananna cash transfer programmes would not be solely enough to satisfy the people.