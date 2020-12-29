CPI became ‘Chandrababu Party of India’, says Roja

From the CM to Ministers to MLAs, all the YCP leaders are following one single agenda which is to launch counter attacks against rivals. Issues and problems are not the immediate criterion. Counter allegations should get highlighted. Now, RK Roja is using these strategies to the maximum possible extent. She launched a scathing attack on an unlikely rival which is the Communist Party of India (CPI).

It is well known CPI State Secretary Ramakrishna has been raising dissent on each and every programme of the Jagan Reddy regime. His statements have embarrassed the Government the farmers’ suicides, atrocities on BCs, SCs and STs and Muslim Minorities.

Apparently agitated, RK Roja said that the CPI has now turned into the ‘Chandrababu Party of India’ in Andhra Pradesh. CPI Ramakrishna has harmed the prestige of the party by colluding with Naidu. She asked the CPI whether the left party gave lakhs of house site pattas in the States where their parties were in power.

Roja made sarcastic personal remarks against Nara Lokesh and Devineni Uma as well. Whatever, the YCP MLAs and Ministers were switching into an aggressive, offensive mode in order to silence the Opposition rather than debating the issues that were being raised. With far fewer numbers in Assembly, the Opposition too became handicapped to pressurise the Government.