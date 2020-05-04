Mahesh Babu backs Vijay Devarakonda

Depressed with the acts of a gossip portal for spreading tonnes of negativity against him and Tollywood celebrities, young actor Vijay Devarakonda stepped out with a video message and slammed the gossip portal how he has been defamed. Vijay Devarakonda clearly mentioned about the hard work his foundation has put in this crisis time to help the needy. At the same time, he explained about how badly he was presented through the articles that were published in the gossip portal.

Superstar Mahesh Babu soon backed Vijay Devarakonda for the move with an emotional message. He said that it takes years of hard work for any actor to earn the respect of the people and there would be loads of passion, patience and sacrifice. He said that the gossip portals are spreading misinformation disrespecting the actors just to earn money. Mahesh said that he wishes to support the movie and called up the industry people to act against these fake web portals who are spreading heaps of negativity on the Tollywood actors. Soon, several celebrities followed Mahesh supporting Vijay Devarakonda’s move.