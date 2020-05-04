Telangana doing fewer Covid-19 tests, says Congress

Opposition Congress party in Telangana on Monday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for doing fewer Covid-19 tests and sought Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s intervention in the matter.

State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and complained to her about the state government’s shortcomings in tackling Covid-19 situation.

Reddy wanted to know why the government is not conducting an adequate number of tests. He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is taking unilateral decisions without consulting the opposition.

He told reporters that conducting more tests would help in checking the spread of Covid-19. He wanted to know why the government is not allowing Covid-19 tests in the hospitals which received the nod from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the same.

Reddy, who is also a Member of Parliament, claimed that states smaller than Telangana were conducting more tests.

The Congress leader also wondered why the government is not releasing the details of those who died of Covid-19 in the state. In his representation to the Governor, he demanded that the government should pay Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia each to the families of the dead.

He alleged that the government is threatening the media questioning it and totally ignoring the suggestions and advises of the opposition.

Reddy also complained that despite 40 days of the lockdown, the poor have not received Rs 1,500 financial aid announced by the state government.

He also targeted the government for not having correct statistics with regard to the migrant labourers in the state.

Alleging the shortcomings in procurement of paddy, he said farmers were suffering due to the faulty policies of the government.

Earlier, Reddy distributed five lakh eggs and 40,000 sanitisers in Miryalaguda along with senior party colleague K. Jana Reddy. Each family will get 12 eggs and 1 sanitizer irrespective of caste, religion or party.

Telangana has so far recorded 1,082 Covid-19 cases, of which 545 have recovered and 29 have died.

According to officials, the number of active cases in the state is now at 508.