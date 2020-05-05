Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh to team up again?

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead in Nithiin’s upcoming movie Rang De directed by Venky Atluri. The shoot of the film reached the final stages and will release soon. As per the latest update, Keerthy Suresh is also in talks to romance Nithiin once again and the actress is said to have given a positive nod. The film is titled Powerpet and will be directed by lyric writer turned director Krishna Chaitanya.

This intense action-thriller will be made in two parts and will start rolling next year once Nithiin completes his current commitments. Sreshth Movies and People Media Factory will jointly produce this action entertainer. After Rang De, Nithiin will complete the shoot of Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Check and then he will complete Andhadhun remake. Powerpet will start rolling once Nithiin completes these three projects.