Mahesh Babu crosses 9 million followers on Twitter

By
Telugu360
-
0

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has crossed the nine million fan following mark on Instagram.

The “Srimanthudu” actor also took to the micro-blogging site to thank his fans.

“9 Million thanks to all my tweeple! Love and gratitude for everyone who’s been a part of this amazing journey…#9Millionstrong,” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Congratulating Mahesh Babu, a fan commented: “We all love you.”

Another wrote: “More followers coming your way.”

Mahesh Babu is currently being lauded for his performance in the latest release “Sarileru Neekevvaru”.

