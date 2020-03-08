Reverse turn CM: Reason for Jagan’s U-turn on NPR

Jagan’s latest decision on controversial National Population Register (NPR) has become a topic of debate in political circles. It is known news that Jagan’s YSRC party supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in December 2019. And yet, Jagan now decided to oppose NPR through an assembly resolution. His reverse turn and the possible reasons for the same are discussed and debated a lot.

Jagan’s resolution asking Centre to Revert to 2010 NPR Format:

Jagan tweeted on 3rd March revealing his position on NPR. Even though he didn’t oppose it fully, he asked center to revert to 2010 NPR format. “Some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of my state. After elaborate consultations with our party, we have decided to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010. To this effect we will also introduce a resolution in the upcoming Assembly session,” says Jagan’s tweet. It is known news that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also requested similar changes in NPR format.

Jagan’s decision is to ensure Muslims votes in local elections?

NPR has been controversial since the beginning as Muslims are arguing that it is biased and negatively discriminating Muslims. Jagan’s party supporting CAA bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also was keenly observed by Muslim intellectuals. The leaders of the party from the constituencies where Muslim votes are decisive also brought it to the notice of Jagan that there is anti-wave from Muslims on Jagan supporting BJP’s bills in parliaments. It is opined that the same anti-wave may reflect in upcoming local elections. So, at this juncture, Jagan might have taken decision to not agree on NPR in the existing format.

Anti-wave on Jagan?

Jagan has been facing criticism on several aspects in the last 10 months. He started his ruling by focusing on demolishing the constructions of his political rivals. He promised to increase old-age pension from 2000/- to 3,000/- but he increased only to 2,250/-. His other promises like ‘Amma Vodi’ etc came with lots of terms and conditions. He assured of abolishing CPS scheme in one week after coming to power but he is still dillydallying on that. His 3 capital decision and sand issues completely destroyed realty and construction fields in AP. With several other similar decisions backfiring, Jagan seems to have been advised of regaining the confidence of Muslim voters.

We will have to wait and see whether Jagan will stick to his decision even after local polls or he will take another U-turn after local polls to appease Delhi bigwigs.