Is Jagan avoiding risk of defeat in Amaravati villages?

CM Jaganmohan Reddy and his Ministers have previously claimed that most farmers in Amaravati Capital wanted their lands back and they opposed previous TDP regime’s plans. The YCP described Capital City agitators as paid artists. YCP actually won both Tadepalli and Mangalagiri assembly seats in last election. But now, the Jagan Reddy government has stalled the local body elections in all the 19 villages in Amaravati Capital limits.

The government has ordered the State Election Commission regarding its decision to withhold elections in Capital area. It’s because the Amaravati villages are being formed into a separate corporation. Some of the villages are being merged with Tadepalli and Mangalagiri municipalities.

With this, Jagan Reddy has made a tactical retreat while denying an opportunity to the Amaravati farmers to take their sweet revenge against the YCP for shifting the Capital. Analysts say that Jagan is obviously avoiding the risk of facing certain defeat in Amaravati because it will give a chance to Capital Agitation JAC and TDP to further intensify their anti-3 Capitals struggle in courts and outside.