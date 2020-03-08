Sharwanand to share the profits of his next

Young actor Sharwanand gambled big with Padi Padi Leche Manasu which ended up as the biggest failure in his career. The film’s producer Sudhakar Cherukuri spent beyond the market limits of Sharwa and lost close to Rs 20 crores with the flick. Soon after the film’s release, Sharwa promised to do one more film for Sudhakar to compensate the losses. Sharwa kept his promise and the project got announced on his birthday. Kishore Tirumala will direct this full-length entertainer.

As per the latest update, Sharwanand will not take home his remuneration and he would share the profits of the film. He asked the makers to wrap up the shoot in quick schedules and on a strict budget so that the producer can recover the losses of Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Kishore Tirumala is in plans to complete the film in 60 working days. The scriptwork of the film got completed recently and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. The film releases during the last quarter of the year.