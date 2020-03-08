Shruti Haasan in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab?

Shruti Haasan took a long break from films and is returning back to Telugu cinema with Krack. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Shruti Haasan has been approached to play a short but crucial role in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Vakeel Saab. Shruti Haasan will be playing Pawan’s wife and will be seen during the flashback episodes.

The actress will join the sets this month and will wrap up her portions in a single schedule if things get final. Nivetha Thomas and Anjali will be seen playing the other lead and important roles in Vakeel Saab. Sriram Venu is the director and Dil Raju, Boney Kapoor are the producers. Vakeel Saab is slated for May 15th release. Pawan Kalyan plays a lawyer in this social drama.