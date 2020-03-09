Why is TDP highlighting BC quota in local polls?

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned to put maximum possible pressure on CM Jaganmohan Reddy. As per expectations, the ruling YCP must be already enjoying unquestioned supremacy in local body polls. It has got 151 MLAs and can misuse official machinery especially Grama Volunteers and the police. But still, Jagan Reddy is under constant threat from different strategies of Chandrababu. Especially, the TDP campaign on BC quota cut is badly hurting the YCP leaders.

Now, Naidu is saying that his party would give more than 34 per cent tickets to BCs to contest MPTC, ZPTC and municipal elections. This is despite the fact that the Jagan Reddy government, for the first time in 26 years, downgraded 34 per cent BC quota to 24 per cent.

Naidu’s claims is that the State Election Commission is probably under lot of pressure from Jagan and it gave just around 10 per cent seats to BCs in Nellore district. TDP leaders say that BCs reservations are cut in all districts. Obviously, YCP is scared of backlash from BCs who comprise nearly 50 per cent of the voters in the state. Will Naidu be able to spoil Jagan plans?