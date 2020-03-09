Trivikram backing a small film?

Talented writer and director Trivikram Srinivas returned back to the top slot with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which released for Sankranthi and ended up as one of the biggest hit in Telugu cinema. He locked NTR for his immediate next and the shoot will commence once Tarak gets free from RRR. Trivikram has several interesting ideas but he has no time to execute them into films.

The latest speculation making rounds is that Trivikram is all set to back a small film that features a bunch of new faces. Trivikram will pen the script for the project that will be produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations. A debutant will direct this project and the talks are currently on. The production house will make an official announcement once things get finalized. Trivikram is also busy with the script work of NTR’s upcoming project. NTR’s film will release for summer 2021.