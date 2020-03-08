MANSAS Trust war intensifies in North Coastal Andhra

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has kicked off more complicated controversies than it appears on the surface of it with regards to the MANSAS Trust of Gajapathi Rajas family. Now, the Trust is beginning a fresh war on the issue of alleged plundering of its sand resources in its lands between 2017 and 2019. Interestingly, the Trust Executive Officer has complained about this to the government. This happened only after TDP leader Asok Gajapathi Raju was removed and YCP sympathiser Sanchaitha Gajapathi Raju is made Trust Chairperson.

Just like in many other scams, the YCP government has started a deeper enquiry into this undoubtedly to go after TDP leaders. The illegal sand mining was allegedly going on in Kotipalli and Veerapallipalem villages in the last two years of TDP Regime. Obviously, Jagan Reddy Circar is hatching more plans to control Asok Gajapathi Raju and his admirers who have been threatening revenge against the illegal encroachment of MANSAS Trust by YCP. Even the RSS, peethadhipathis and Hindu devotees are objecting to the latest efforts of government to interfere with MANSAS temples properties as well.