Mahesh Babu fans furious on Thaman

Young music sensation S Thaman is going through the best phase of his career. His work for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo received top class response. A grand success celebration of the film took place last night and during his speech, Thaman made some strong comments about the collections of Sankranthi biggies. “E cinema nijamaina music adigindi. Chala nijamaina maatale matladamanindi. Nijamaina collections e cheppamanindi. Eroju cheppaam, gelichaam, kottaam” said Thaman during his speech. These words did not go well with Mahesh Babu fans.

Thaman said “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo musical success is just the vision of Allu Arjun and Trivikram. We worked hard together for the film. It took ten years for me to get a chance to work with Trivikram garu. I thank all my writers for great support and their work. This film demanded truthful music. We are true with our words and collections too. We told, won and scored a blockbuster. We won’t stop it here. I promise that 1 billion song is loading soon”.

It is quite common for actors and filmmakers to make such controversial comments. But a technician like Thaman speaking about collections left many in surprise. A technician who needs to work with all the actors should never make such comments which left the fans of another actor furious. This is sure an unhealthy trend.