Jagan relies on his MLAs for 3 capitals bill

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy has shifted his strategy on his Capital shifting mission. In today’s historic Assembly, Jagan wants to rely heavily on his party MLAs to bulldoze his 3 Capitals plan. Accordingly, through very important leaders, Jagan Reddy dictated notes to all the YCP MLAs on taking a single line that is in favour of decentralisation. The MLAs are asked to strictly talk only on the need for balanced development of all regions in the state. The respective MLAs will be speaking in favour of their own regions development more. With this, clarity has emerged over the still unchanged decision of Jagan Reddy on 3 Capitals.

Jagan is forced to rely more on MLAs debates because of the loss of credibility to reports of IIT-Madras, GN Rao Committee, Boston Group and High Power Committee. The Hindu paper has also accepted that its reporters have not cross-checked with the IIT-Madras report about unsuitability of Amaravati Capital. All the reports of the three committees just reproduced the statements made in the Assembly by Jaganmohan Reddy in the Assembly much before.

Now, Jagan Reddy’s sole aim is to divert the attention of AP Assembly debate from Amaravati weaknesses and strengths to the need for development of all regions. The game is almost over. As usual, Jagan will bulldoze Chandrababu Naidu even on this historic bill.