Naandi First Look: Allari Naresh In Naked Avatar

Allari Naresh’s new film titled Naandi has been launched today. The film is directed by first timer Vijay Kanakamedala and is bankrolled by Satish Vegesna, while Sricharan Pakala scores music.

Naandi first look is also released today. Allari Naresh appears in completely naked avatar in the poster. His hands and legs are tied and he is hung upside down. Severe injury marks are observed in the poster.

This is really a brave decision by Allari Naresh. It seems he is completely devoted to play the role in the film. Naandi means beginning. We must say that, this is new beginning for Allari Naresh who is expected to surprise with many such acts in the film.