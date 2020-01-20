Ravi Teja hints of a sequel for Disco Raja

The released teasers of Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Disco Raja received exceptional response from the audience. The film is hitting the screens this Friday and the pre-release event of Disco Raja took place last night. During his speech, Ravi Teja said that he is extremely confident about the film and if all goes well, Disco Raja will have a sequel or a prequel. VI Anand is the director and Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope are the leading ladies.

“I enjoyed a lot working for the film throughout the shoot. Disco Raja will not miss the expectations this time. If all goes well, the film will have a sequel or a prequel. I thank all the actors and technicians for their exceptional work” said Ravi Teja. Bobby Simha, Sunil and Vennela Kishore played other crucial roles. S Thaman composed the music and SRT Entertainments bankrolled the film. Disco Raja is hitting the screens on January 24th.