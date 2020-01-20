Vijay Devarakonda – Puri Jagannadh Project Launched

Vijay Devarakonda and Puri Jagannadh are teaming up for an intense action and romantic drama that is tentatively titled Fighter. The film got its official launch today in Mumbai and the regular shoot will follow. Karan Johar is on board as a co-producer of the film which brought the pan Indian touch for the project. A formal pooja ceremony took place today in Mumbai this morning. Vijay Devarakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur attended the event.

Ananya Pandey is on board as the leading lady and Vijay Devarakonda will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in this action drama. Manisharma is the music composer and the makers are in plans to release Fighter for summer 2020.