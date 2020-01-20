Jagan Cabinet approves 3 Capitals: Vizag Main Capital

The Jagan Reddy Cabinet met in Amaravati today and approved the High Power Committee report. The Cabinet gave green signal to shift Executive Capital to Visakhapatnam. Vizag will be Main Capital with Secretariat, CMO, Assembly, High Court bench, etc.

As expected, the Cabinet approved the 3 Capitals decision announced by the CM already for removing regional imbalances in development. It means Vizag will be Principal Capital with both Secretariat and Assembly. Kurnool will be Judicial Capital and Amaravati will be Legislative Capital. Only the short winter session session will be held in Amaravati while the budget session will be held in Visakhapatnam.

The Cabinet also took a decision to form the Amaravati Metropolitan Development Authority in place of the Capital Region Development Authority. Jagan Reddy Government is not cancelling the CRDA Act outright fearing legal problems from the farmers petitions. Amaravati will continue to be Capital in paper. But still, Jagan is making sure that the CRDA is cancelled in order to cripple the farmers who sacrificed their ancestral lands for Capital construction. In all, the Cabinet approved 7 bills Capitals, English medium, etc. Insider trading irregularities during previous regime will be given to Lok Ayukta enquiry.