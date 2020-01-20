Prabhas20: Here is the film’s revised budget

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is a pan Indian actor and he is keen on making his market stable in all the Indian languages. He joined the sets of his next film, a romantic periodic drama set in Europe in 1970s. Things changed badly after the release of Saaho. Prabhas personally monitored the script work of the project and the budget of the film is now revised. Excluding his remuneration, Prabhas wants the makers to complete the film on a budget of Rs 150 crores.

The actor’s remuneration is kept under wraps. Massive sets are erected to reprise Europe and a major budget has been allocated for the sets. Most of the film will be shot in Hyderabad in the special sets erected for the project. Post-summer, the unit will fly to Europe to wrap up the other shoot. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The film is tentatively titled John and is produced by UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies. Radhia Krishna Kumar is the director and John is planned for Sankranthi 2020 release.