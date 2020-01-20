Black day for Andhra Pradesh: Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked why the Jaganmohan Reddy government timidly arrested hundreds of opposition leaders on a day when the historic Assembly is meeting. He said that today is a black day in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu said that there is an unofficial curfew all over the state. Where is the need for such oppressive steps?

Meanwhile, the people of villages in Amaravati region pushed through the police cordons and arrived to protest at the Assembly. Men and women protesters violated the police orders and made the Chalo Assembly call a success. The Amaravati protesters sat in dharna at the Assembly premises. Thousands of villagers are arriving from surrounding places in Amaravati.

Naidu said that Jagan Reddy is blindly going ahead with his 3 Capitals decision even though the people were protesting against this for over 33 days. Naidu asserted that there would be no question of allowing YCP to shift Capital out of Amaravati Capital City. Naidu went in a protest rally to the Assembly before the start of the special session.