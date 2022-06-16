Mahesh Babu investing a Bomb in USA

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break and he is touring across Europe from the past one month. The actor will work with Trivikram and then with SS Rajamouli. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor will fly down to USA from Europe before he returns back to India. As per the update we hear, Mahesh Babu is said to be investing a huge amount on a property in USA. Top producers Mythri Movie Makers are pooling the funds in dollars for this investment.

He will be taking Rs 50 crores as advance amount from the producers and he will sign a film after he is done with his next two projects. The details about the property are kept under wraps. Mythri Movie Makers produced two films of Mahesh Babu: Srimanthudu and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Their third combination will start after Mahesh Babu will be done with Rajamouli’s film. The director will be finalized soon. More details awaited.