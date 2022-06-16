Rana is a Torch Bearer says Sai Pallavi

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam is hitting the screens this Friday. The film directed by Venu Udugula is a social drama and is carrying good expectations. Rana and Sai Pallavi complemented each other during the recent promotional events. Rana lauded Sai Pallavi calling her ‘The Lady Superstar’ and he called her the real hero of Virata Parvam. Sai Pallavi during her speech at the pre-release event heaped praises on her co-star Rana. She called him The Torch Bearer.

“Rana is a man with a big heart. He is asking everyone to cheer for me. You are not a big man Rana, you are a man with big heart. Rana is on a mission and I am sure that he will make Telugu cinema bigger. I am sure that you will be a torch bearer for our industry. It is an honor to work with you Rana” told Sai Pallavi. Virata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula and Rana, Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Eswari Rao and Naveen Chandra will be seen in the lead roles. This social drama is produced by SLV Cinemas and Suresh Productions.