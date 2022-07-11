Mahesh Babu quotes a shocking Remuneration for his Next

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to work with top director Trivikram Srinivas and the duo is teaming up after 12 years. The final script is locked and the discussions are going on about the remuneration of Mahesh. The top actor usually takes the non-theatrical rights of his films as remuneration and they are valued at Rs 50 crores. He also shares the profits in his films. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s film would fetch much bigger non-theatrical deals. With Mahesh not sharing any profits for this film, he is said to have hiked his fee.

Mahesh Babu is quoting Rs 75 crores for the film and his final paycheque would be locked very soon. Trivikram too hiked his fee and he is expected to take Rs 50 crores for the film. The total budget would reach Rs 225 crores if the above remunerations are true. Haarika and Hassine Creations is expecting a total business of Rs 300 crores including the theatrical and the non-theatrical deals. The shoot commences in August and the makers announced that the film will release in summer 2023.