Ram’s The Warrior to have a sequel

Energetic Star Ram is betting big on The Warrior, an action-packed mass entertainer that presents Ram as a honest cop. The trailer and the songs kept the bars of expectations high on the film. A grand pre-release event of the film has been held last night in Hyderabad and the film is heading for a wide release in Telugu and Tamil languages on Friday. During the promotions, the film’s director N Lingusamy hinted about The Warrior having a sequel. He said that the idea for the sequel is ready and more details would be announced soon.

The theatrical and the non-theatrical rights of The Warrior are sold for record prices. Ram sounds super confident on the film. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer and Krithi Shetty is the heroine. Devi Sri Prasad’s music album is trending all over and Aadi Pinisetty played the lead antagonist. After the release of The Warrior, Ram will commence the shoot of Boyapati Srinu’s action entertainer.