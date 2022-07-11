Krishna Vamsi floats his own Music Label

Veteran director Krishna Vamsi who delivered several classics in the past has been struggling to make a comeback. His next film is Rangamarthanda and it is an interesting attempt. Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam and Ramya Krishna will be seen in the lead roles in this drama. Krishna Vamsi is said to have floated his own music label with Rangamarthanda. His audio label is named SILK. It is inspired from Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry (S), Ilayaraja (IL) and Krishna Vamsi (K). Krishna Vamsi is a die-hard fan of legends Seetharama Sastry and Ilayaraja.

Rangamarthanda is in the final stages of post-production and the film releases soon. Krishna Vamsi during his recent interviews revealed that he has plans to work on several projects in the coming days. Adarsh Balarkrishna and Anasuya will be seen in other prominent roles in Rangamarthanda. Ilayaraja scores the music for this interesting attempt. Abhishek Jawkar and Madhu Kalipu are the producers. The movie is the official remake of Marathi classic Natsamrat.