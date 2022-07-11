Makers of Samantha’s Action Thriller ‘Yashoda’ aim for perfection, release date pushed

Filming on a lavish budget, Samantha’s much awaited action thriller Yashoda stars Samantha as the lead in talented duo Hari-Harish direction under Senior Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad’s Sridevi Movies banner.

Earlier released First Glimpse of the movie has raised the expectations to apex level. Aiming the Pan-Indian Market, makers have roped in renowned actors and technicians and made it on an uncompromised budget.

Leaving no stone unturned in the perfect release of this edge-of-the-seat thriller worldwide, dubbing works of Telugu and following languages are scheduled to commence this month while movie CG work is commencing at a brisk pace.

Melody Brahma Manisharma is scoring music for this film and Pulagam Chinnarayana, Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi are writing dialogues.

Await interesting updates from the movie.

