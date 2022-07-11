Ranveer Singh spends Rs 119 Cr on a Quadruplex

Ranveer Singh happens to be one of the most successful and top-rated actors of Hindi cinema. The actor got married to Deepika Padukone and the duo invested a bomb on several properties in and around Mumbai. Ranveer Singh is in news for his recent purchase. Ranveer Singh is said to have spent Rs 119 crores on a quadruplex that comes with a sea view. Ranveer Singh is now the neighbour of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Ranveer Singh paid Rs 7.13 crores for the stamp duty.

Ranveer Singh’s new quadruplex is spread across 11,266 sq ft and is in the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors. Ranveer Singh will also get 19 parking slots for the purchase. The actor is currently busy with Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer Singh signed Shankar’s film which is the remake of his super hit film Anniyan.