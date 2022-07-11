New updates of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is eagerly waiting to commence the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule, the second installment of Pushpa franchise. Sukumar is almost done with the script work and the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule will start in the third week of August. The locations are getting finalized and Sukumar also locked the tunes for the film. Allu Arjun has been meeting Sukumar frequently and is focused on script discussions. Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role in the film and she will be playing Allu Arjun’s wife in Pushpa: The Rule.

Pushpa: The Rule will be made on a huge budget and on lavish standards. The film may have its theatrical release during the second half of 2023. Pushpa: The Rule will have the biggest pan-Indian release for a South Indian film. The budgets and the actors for the sequel are locked. Mythri Movie Makers are betting big on this film. Devi Sri Prasad scores the music and Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya, Sunil will be seen in other important roles. There are massive non-theatrical offers for Pushpa: The Rule even before the shoot started.