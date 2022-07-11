New Release date for Balakrishna’s Next

Nandamuri Balakrishna is completely focused on his next film that is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Jai Balayya is the rumored title and the makers will announce it at the right time. The movie’s shoot was pushed after some of the team members were tested positive for Covid-19. Though the makers had initial plans to release the film during Dasara, the release is pushed. The film will now hit the screens on December 2nd, the day on which Akhanda released.

Balakrishna and his team finalized the date recently and it would be announced soon. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this mass entertainer and a portion of the film will be shot in Turkey soon. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Thaman scores the music. The shooting portions are expected to be completed by September and Balakrishna will move on to his next film that will be directed by Anil Ravipudi from October.