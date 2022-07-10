Kannullo From Writer Padmabhushan: Romantic Melody

Advertisement

Comedian turned hero Suhas has been busy with different projects. Writer Padmabhushan directed by first timer Shanmukha Prashanth is one among them and it is getting ready for release.

Shekar Chandra provided music for the movie and today lyrical video of first single Kannullo Nee Roopame has been unveiled. It’s a romantic melody with soulful vocals and catchy lyrics. Dhanunjay sung the song, while Bhaskarabhatla penned the lyrics.

Suhas and Tina Shilparaj appeared as young lovebirds who love to spend time together. The song actually shows Suhas’ adoration towards his ladylove.

Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films together are producing the film tipped to be a humorous family entertainer.