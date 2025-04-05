x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu shows his Passport: Off to a Vacation

Published on April 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Hrithik Roshan calls NTR his Favorite Actor
image
Mahesh Babu shows his Passport: Off to a Vacation
image
Trump’s Tariff Announcement Triggers ₹208 Lakh Crore US Stock Market loss
image
Women and Backward Classes Given Priority in Market Committee Appointments
image
Photos : Mad Square Success Celebrations

Mahesh Babu shows his Passport: Off to a Vacation

After going through a number of memes and videos, SS Rajamouli announced SSMB29 with a short video which showcased Rajamouli holding Mahesh Babu’s passport. Two large schedules of the film are wrapped up and Rajamouli is planning the next schedule that will take place abroad. Mahesh Babu along with his family flew off for a summer vacation. He took out his passport and displayed it before getting into the airport. The actor is heading for a foreign destination for a short holiday.

Mahesh Babu underwent physical transformation for over a year before he joined the sets of SSM29. The film will be in making for over two years and it is said to be a forest adventure packed with action. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other important roles. KL Narayana is the producer and Keeravani scores the music. The next schedule of the film will take place in Africa.

Next Hrithik Roshan calls NTR his Favorite Actor Previous Trump’s Tariff Announcement Triggers ₹208 Lakh Crore US Stock Market loss
else

TRENDING

image
Hrithik Roshan calls NTR his Favorite Actor
image
Mahesh Babu shows his Passport: Off to a Vacation
image
Two Big Announcements from NTR

Latest

image
Hrithik Roshan calls NTR his Favorite Actor
image
Mahesh Babu shows his Passport: Off to a Vacation
image
Trump’s Tariff Announcement Triggers ₹208 Lakh Crore US Stock Market loss
image
Women and Backward Classes Given Priority in Market Committee Appointments
image
Photos : Mad Square Success Celebrations

Most Read

image
Trump’s Tariff Announcement Triggers ₹208 Lakh Crore US Stock Market loss
image
Women and Backward Classes Given Priority in Market Committee Appointments
image
38 Market Committee Chairpersons Announced in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress