Mahesh Babu shows his Passport: Off to a Vacation

After going through a number of memes and videos, SS Rajamouli announced SSMB29 with a short video which showcased Rajamouli holding Mahesh Babu’s passport. Two large schedules of the film are wrapped up and Rajamouli is planning the next schedule that will take place abroad. Mahesh Babu along with his family flew off for a summer vacation. He took out his passport and displayed it before getting into the airport. The actor is heading for a foreign destination for a short holiday.

Mahesh Babu underwent physical transformation for over a year before he joined the sets of SSM29. The film will be in making for over two years and it is said to be a forest adventure packed with action. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other important roles. KL Narayana is the producer and Keeravani scores the music. The next schedule of the film will take place in Africa.