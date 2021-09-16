Mahesh Babu to fly to Spain

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a mass entertainer that delivers a strong social message. A major portion of the film was planned to be shot in USA but the makers changed plans considering the spread of coronavirus in USA. The rest of the portions are canned in India and the schedules will be completed by the end of this month. As per the update, Mahesh Babu along with the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will fly to Spain for the foreign shoot.

The schedule will start in the first week of October and the shoot will conclude by the end of the month. The film is announced for January 13th, 2022 release and the makers are keen to release the film as per the plan. Parasuram is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the heroine. Samuthirakani is playing the lead antagonist and Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all about a bank scam. Thaman composes the music for this big-budget action entertainer.