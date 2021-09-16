Real facts about SS Rajamouli and Mythri meet

From the past one week, there are speculations that top production house Mythri Movie Makers inked a deal with SS Rajamouli to direct Prabhas in a film. The news was all over the social media circles and Prabhas fans are left delighted. But there is no truth in the news. The makers of Mythri met SS Rajamouli in a recent event but they haven’t signed a project with the top director. Mythri tried to pay a hefty advance for Rajamouli in the past but the top director revealed that he is not interested to take advances anymore in his career. He rejected the proposal long ago.

He has a commitment with veteran producer KL Narayana and he will produce his films on his own banner after completing the project. Mythri Movie Makers locked Prabhas for a pan-Indian project which will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The project starts once Prabhas is done with his current projects. Mythri, Prabhas and Rajamouli collaborating for a film is a pure speculation.

Mythri Movie Makers is the only production house that locked all the top stars of Telugu cinema. SS Rajamouli is occupied with the post-production work of RRR and the new release date of the film will be announced soon.