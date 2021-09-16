Rapist Raju commits suicide

The incident of 6 year old girl getting raped and killed at the center of Hyderabad shocked many. Latest update on this is that the rapist commits suicide today and police found his dead body on Warangal Ghatkesar railway track at Rajaram. Police verified the dead body and identified him as Raju based on the tattoo on his hand which reads as Mounika. In fact police has publicised about this tattoo so that public also can identify him and give information to police.

Police have been searching for him for past 6 days but it was difficult for them to trace him because he was not carrying any cell phone. After the clamour from public, police announced 10 lakh reward on him and widely publicised his photo and the tattoo on his hands. Meanwhile, the parents of the girl were asking police to encounter him. It seems the rapist came to conclusion that there’s no way for him to escape and committed suicide. Police found his dead body and gave information to his family members already. DGP also confirmed that it is the dead body of him only.

But it is unfortunate that police could not arrest him and produced before the court of law in last one week even though issue happened on 9th September.